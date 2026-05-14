89 killed by severe weather in northern India Casualties reported in Uttar Pradesh state, say officials

The death toll due to severe weather in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh has risen to 89, officials said on Thursday.

Casualties were reported in several districts in severe weather, including strong winds, heavy rains, and lightning, across the state on Wednesday, according to the officials.

Due to “adverse weather conditions,” 89 people died, and 53 others were injured, the state’s Relief Commissioner said through US social media company X.

Continuous monitoring is underway “through direct communication with district officials" to ensure that "the necessary funds are made available to the districts,” it added.

Earlier, officials said 15 people died, and eight were injured in separate incidents due to strong storms in the Bhadohi district on Wednesday evening, said Shailesh Kumar, a top civil official. He said trees and electrical poles fell due to the strong winds, which led to the casualties.

Another nine people died and 16 were injured when a severe storm hit the Fatehpur district.

"Teams of administrative officials are continuously monitoring the affected areas,” the police said on X early Thursday.

Deaths were also reported in Budaun, where five people died in storm-related incidents, and one died in Sonbhadra district, the Press Trust of India reported.

Meanwhile, rains hit parts of the capital New Delhi, also affecting flight traffic at Indira Gandhi International Airport.