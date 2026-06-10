‘Fable 5’s capabilities exceed those of any model we’ve ever made generally available,’ says US AI company in release statement

AI firm Anthropic releases long-anticipated Claude Fable 5 ‘Fable 5’s capabilities exceed those of any model we’ve ever made generally available,’ says US AI company in release statement

US artificial intelligence company Anthropic on Tuesday announced the release of Claude Fable 5, the first public version derived from its powerful Claude Mythos model.

“Fable 5’s capabilities exceed those of any model we’ve ever made generally available,” Anthropic said in a statement.

The company said the model achieved state-of-the-art results across a range of benchmarks, including software engineering, scientific research, vision and knowledge-based tasks.

“The longer and more complex the task, the larger Fable 5’s lead over our other models,” it added.

Anthropic said Fable 5 includes safeguards designed to prevent misuse, including efforts to exploit cybersecurity vulnerabilities or develop biological weapons.

The original Mythos model was not released publicly because of concerns about its advanced cybersecurity capabilities, including its reported ability to identify vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure and software systems.

Anthropic had made Mythos available only to a limited group of companies, organizations and government institutions.

The company also announced the launch of Claude Mythos 5, a version with fewer restrictions that will be available to selected organizations.

“For a small group of cyberdefenders and infrastructure providers, we’re also launching Claude Mythos 5. It has the strongest cybersecurity capabilities of any model in the world,” Anthropic said.

The company said models such as Fable 5 and Mythos 5 have the potential to strengthen cybersecurity by helping organizations identify and address vulnerabilities in critical software systems.