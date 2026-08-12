Vietnam aims to train 10,000 AI professionals before 2030 Program aims to develop workforce in AI, strengthen national technological self-reliance

Vietnam is planning to train at least 10,000 highly skilled AI professionals, including 1,500 on core technologies, by 2030.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau signed on Tuesday the National Program for the Development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Human Resources, a government site said.

The program aims to develop a workforce in AI with the scale, structure, and quality for development of strategic technology sectors.

The ability to use and apply AI will gradually become one of the essential competencies for learners, workers, and management and administrative staff under the 2030 goals.

At least 80% of high school and pre-university students will receive basic AI knowledge and skills appropriate to their age, while at higher education institutions, the goal is for 100% of students to be equipped with such skiills.

At least 90% of officials, civil servants, and employees in public service units are expected to train and update their knowledge and skills in AI while the rate is 100% for workers in the education and training sector.

At least 100,000 teachers, lecturers, and education administrators will receive in-depth training