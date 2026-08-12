3 Pakistanis among 6 killed in the attack on Tuesday

Pakistan 'strongly' condemns Houthi attack on non-combatant vessel in Red Sea as violation of int'l law 3 Pakistanis among 6 killed in the attack on Tuesday

Pakistan on Wednesday "strongly" condemned the Houthi attack on a non-combatant commercial vessel in the Red Sea that killed three Pakistani nationals, calling it a violation of international law and a threat to maritime security.

"Such attacks endanger innocent lives, constitute a violation of international law, and pose a serious threat to freedom of navigation," Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said in a statement.

Another Pakistani national was injured in the attack.

A total of six people were killed and 10 others wounded on Tuesday when the Houthis attacked a commercial vessel carrying food supplies in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Islamabad, Dar said, is in contact with the relevant Saudi authorities, as well as the internationally recognized government of Yemen, to ascertain further details of the incident and the circumstances surrounding it.

He directed the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh to "immediately" coordinate with the relevant authorities and to strongly pursue all necessary measures for the retrieval and repatriation of the remains of the deceased Pakistani nationals and for the provision of all possible assistance to the injured Pakistani national.

"We are closely following the situation and will continue to remain in close contact with the relevant authorities," he added.