Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 13,704.98 points, up slightly by 0.46 points.



At Tuesday's close, the BIST 100 dropped by 0.78% to 13,704.52 points, with a daily transaction volume of 186 billion Turkish liras ($3.89 billion).



As of 10.30 am local time (0730GMT), exchange rates stood at 47.7580 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 55.1400 to the euro, and 64.5630 to the British pound.



The price of an ounce of gold was $4,404.9, while Brent crude futures were trading at $89.4 per barrel.

