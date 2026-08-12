Oman condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Syria’s occupied Golan Heights Decision violates international law, contradicts UN Security Council Resolution 497, Foreign Ministry says

Oman on Wednesday condemned Colombia’s decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, calling it a violation of international law.

“Oman expresses its condemnation of the decision by the government of the Republic of Colombia to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The decision constitutes a violation of international law and contradicts international legitimacy resolutions, foremost among them UN Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981,” the ministry added.

Oman renewed its “firm position that the Golan is occupied Syrian territory” and affirmed its support for “the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic over all its territory and unity.”

The ministry also called on all countries to adhere to the UN Charter, international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

The Golan Heights were occupied by Israel during the 1967 Middle East war.

The UN continues to regard the Golan as Syrian territory, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last month reiterated that Israel’s occupation is “totally unacceptable.”

