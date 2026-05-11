Attorneys for suspect Cole Tomas Allen seek removal of prosecutors over alleged conflict of interest

White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect pleads not guilty: Reports Attorneys for suspect Cole Tomas Allen seek removal of prosecutors over alleged conflict of interest

The White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting suspect on Monday pleaded not guilty to all federal charges tied to the incident, according to US media reports.

Cole Tomas Allen appeared in federal court in Washington DC, where his attorney entered the plea on charges, including attempted assassination of US President Donald Trump, assaulting a federal officer, and firearms-related offenses.

Allen was arrested following the April shooting at a hotel during the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner attended by journalists, government officials, and political figures.

According to the reports, Allen's legal team is seeking to disqualify several senior Justice Department officials from overseeing the prosecution, including US Attorney Jeanine Pirro and Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Defense attorneys argued the officials may be potential witnesses or victims because they attended the event and later publicly discussed the shooting.

The Justice Department has until June 22 to respond to the motion filed by Allen's attorneys, and the next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 29.