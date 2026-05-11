'Incidents involving denial of freedom of movement to UNIFIL peacekeepers continue to occur daily,' says UN spokesperson

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon record over 1,296 Israeli military strikes in last 3 days 'Incidents involving denial of freedom of movement to UNIFIL peacekeepers continue to occur daily,' says UN spokesperson

The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has recorded extensive Israeli army activity over the last three days, according to a UN spokesperson on Monday.

"Between Friday and today, UNIFIL has continued to record extensive military activity across this area of operations," Farhan Haq said at a news conference.

Haq noted that "peacekeepers observed more than 1,296 trajectories or projectiles attributed to the Israeli Defense Forces, and 64 trajectories or projectiles attributed to Hezbollah" during this period.

On movement restrictions, he said "incidents involving the denial of freedom of movement to UNIFIL peacekeepers continue to occur daily," adding that an Israeli army tank and bulldozer blocked UNIFIL personnel in Sector West on Saturday.

Haq reiterated that "the responsibility of all actors is to ensure UNIFIL has unrestricted freedom of movement and the discharge of its mandated functions."



Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Haq pointed to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Lebanon despite the ceasefire.

"More than 100 strikes were reported in the past 24 hours alone, while 87 people were killed over the weekend," he said.

Noting the need for more funding toward the $308 million Flash Appeal for the period from March to the end of May, he warned that "Without full funding, there will be interruptions to critical services, such as health, water, and sanitation."

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues to conduct daily strikes in Lebanon.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,869 people, wounded 8,730 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.



