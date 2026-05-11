1.7M couples marry in 1st quarter, marking 6.24% yearly decrease as demographic pressures deepen across China

China’s first-quarter marriage registrations fall to near pandemic-era low 1.7M couples marry in 1st quarter, marking 6.24% yearly decrease as demographic pressures deepen across China

Marriage registrations in China fell to their lowest first-quarter level since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

The decline underscores the country’s deepening demographic challenges, as the country experienced population decline for four consecutive years, and birth rates continued to fall sharply.

According to figures released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs on Saturday, 1.697 million couples registered for marriage during the first quarter of 2026, marking a 6.24% decrease from the same period last year.

The total was the weakest first-quarter performance since 2020, when strict coronavirus lockdowns caused registrations to drop to 1.557 million couples.

The January-March period is traditionally considered one of the busiest marriage seasons in China due to the Chinese New Year holidays and family gatherings.

The decline also comes despite Beijing introducing measures to boost marriage rates, such as allowing couples to register their marriages at centers nationwide, beyond their hometowns, including in tourist destinations, as well as offering longer marriage leave and financial incentives.

However, the country also recorded a decline in divorce registrations in the first quarter, which fell 1.27% year-on-year to 622,000 cases.

Marriage figures are considered an important indicator for future birth trends in China, where births outside marriage remain relatively rare.

The demographic situation has raised concerns over long-term economic growth, labor shortages, and increasing pressure on pension and healthcare systems due to a rapidly aging population.

Official data showed China’s population decreased by 3.39 million last year to 1.4049 billion, representing the country’s largest annual population decline outside the famine years between 1959 and 1961.

The country also recorded only 7.92 million births last year, the lowest level on record.

Beijing has pledged to “foster a new culture around marriage and childbearing and promote positive views on marriage and fertility,” as well as enhanced policies under its latest five-year development plan.