Israeli attacks kill 2 Palestinians, injure 8 others in latest Gaza truce violations Israeli forces also carry out demolition operations amid artillery fire

Two Palestinians were killed and eight others, including a woman and a child, were injured in separate Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Monday.

The attacks came amid Tel Aviv's ongoing breaches of a ceasefire agreement in effect since October 2025.

Medical sources told Anadolu that Palestinian Muhammad Khader Tutah was killed by Israeli fire on Salah al-Din Street, southeast of Gaza City.

In the southern Gaza Strip, sources and eyewitnesses reported that a Palestinian man was killed by an Israeli drone strike while collecting firewood and plastic near the Bani Suheila roundabout, east of Khan Younis city.

Earlier, sources confirmed that six people, including a woman and her child, were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital after Israeli artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of the Prophet Joseph Mosque in the Tel al-Dahab area of ​​Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

In the same town, a Palestinian man sustained moderate injuries from Israeli army gunfire and was subsequently transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City.

In Gaza City, a young Palestinian was injured near the Al-Samar intersection by Israeli gunfire east of the "yellow line."

The "yellow line" refers to a line to which Israeli forces withdrew inside Gaza as part of the second phase of a plan announced by US President Donald Trump to end the war in the enclave. The line separates areas under full Israeli military control from zones where Palestinians are allowed to be present.

The Israeli attacks that resulted in deaths and injuries occurred in areas outside the army's control and deployment zone as stipulated in the agreement, according to local sources.

Early Monday, witnesses told Anadolu that a powerful explosion occurred during a demolition operation carried out by the Israeli army east of Gaza City amid artillery fire.

In Khan Younis, Israeli vehicles also opened fire towards areas east and in the center of the city, coinciding with artillery shelling.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks have killed 854 people and injured 2,453 others since the ceasefire.

The agreement was reached after two years of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza that began in October 2023, killing over 72,000 people, injuring more than 172,000, and causing widespread destruction that affected 90% of the civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul

