Canada announces new sanctions over Russia's alleged abuses against Ukrainian children Sanctions target 23 individuals, 5 entities accused of alleged involvement in deportation, indoctrination

Canada on Monday announced fresh sanctions against Russia in response to alleged violations of the rights of Ukrainian children amid the ongoing war.

"At today’s High-Level Meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children in Brussels, Belgium, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations in response to the Russian government’s violations of Ukrainian children’s rights," said a statement by Global Affairs Canada.

The statement said thousands of Ukrainian children have allegedly been illegally deported or forcibly transferred, while also being subjected to alleged "indoctrination and militarization by Russian authorities in Russia and on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine."

Calling the actions "unacceptable," Canada said they constitute a grave breach of international humanitarian law and a profound violation of human rights.

"Canada strongly condemns Russia’s actions and is sanctioning an additional 23 individuals and five entities involved in the violations against Ukrainian children," said the statement.



Canada has now sanctioned more than 80 individuals and entities connected to alleged violations of the rights of Ukrainian children.

Ottawa further called on Moscow to "immediately return Ukrainian children to their communities."