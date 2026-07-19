US says it completed 8th ‘consecutive night’ of strikes against Iran Military targeted coastal surveillance, air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, missile drone storage sites, says CENTCOM

The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said it concluded an “eighth consecutive night” of strikes against Iranian military targets late Saturday, acting on orders from the commander-in-chief, it wrote on American social media platform X.

"US Central Command (CENTCOM) completed another round of strikes against Iran on July 18 at 11:30 p.m. ET, at the Commander in Chief's direction," it said.

American forces targeted Iranian coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities, and missile and drone storage sites, it added.

The strikes aimed to further degrade “Iranian military capabilities."

"American military assets also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces that launched attacks against US "service members in Jordan" late Friday, it said.

CENTCOM said US military personnel in the Middle East remain "highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready."