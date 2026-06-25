US sanctions networks for allegedly 'smuggling conflict minerals' in eastern DR Congo State Department blacklists 2 individuals, 4 entities accused of supporting M23 rebels through illicit trade

The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on two individuals and four entities accused of “smuggling conflict minerals” out of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to fund the M23 armed group.

The designations include Gasabo Gold Refinery LTD and its chairman, Jean Malic Kalima, along with three additional Rwandan mining firms, the State Department said.

The department said M23 rebels exploit mineral resources to “fund weapons, pay fighters, and sustain a destabilizing insurgency.”

It called on all actors to halt the illicit trade, which enables “forced and child labor” and “perpetuates sexual violence.”

The department urged all actors to end the illicit trade, which allows for "forced and child labor" and "perpetuates sexual violence."

“All mineral supply chain actors, including end-users and financial institutions, should ensure they consistently implement responsible practices and leverage their role to incentivize development of a fully licit, transparent minerals sector," it said.