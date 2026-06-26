US sanctions individuals, entities for 'fueling' Sudan's civil war Treasury targets 8 individuals, entities, while State Department announces additional measures under chemical weapons law

The US on Friday sanctioned eight individuals and entities linked to networks fueling Sudan's civil war, calling on both warring parties to accept an “immediate, unconditional” three-month humanitarian truce.

The Treasury Department said the sanctions target networks supporting both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), accusing them of enabling the conflict to intensify while contributing to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

“The networks profiting from the conflict in Sudan jeopardize the prospects for the humanitarian truce that the Sudanese people desperately need,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

The sanctions target a Sudan-based defense enterprise allegedly involved in supplying explosives, weapons-related materials and military equipment to the SAF, as well as an India-based explosives manufacturer and its chief executive.

The Treasury Department also sanctioned three individuals linked to a Panama-based company accused of recruiting Colombian fighters to fight for the RSF.

The State Department also announced additional measures under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act, including opposing international financial institution loans to Sudan, further Commerce Department export restrictions, and a ban on Sudanese state-owned air carriers operating in the United States.

“These networks supply weapons, explosives, and foreign fighters to both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said. “Their support has prolonged a conflict that has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis and provided space for terrorist groups to operate.”

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing nearly 13 million.