Over 3,300 people injured as rescue efforts continue following 7.2, 7.5-magnitude earthquakes in northern Venezuela

Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 920 Over 3,300 people injured as rescue efforts continue following 7.2, 7.5-magnitude earthquakes in northern Venezuela

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela has risen to 920, while the number of injured has reached 3,360, the country's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez confirmed on Friday.

Speaking in a televised address, Rodriguez said the "seismic doublet" that hit the country’s northern coast on Wednesday was followed by strong aftershocks and caused severe damage across the hardest-hit areas of La Guaira state.

He said 383 buildings sustained major damage, leaving local infrastructure heavily compromised. A total of 3,007 people have been displaced and are being housed in temporary shelters and field hospitals.

Emergency crews, supported by international search-and-rescue teams, continue efforts to locate survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Rodriguez urged the public to avoid traveling to La Guaira, saying heavy traffic was hindering the evacuation of the injured and slowing emergency operations.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude struck Venezuela on Wednesday, just 39 seconds apart.

According to the USGS, the 7.5-magnitude quake occurred 14.3 miles southeast of the city of Yumare in Yaracuy state, while the 7.2-magnitude quake struck 14.9 miles northeast of San Felipe, also in Yaracuy state.