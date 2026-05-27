'One male narco-terrorist was killed during this action, and there were two survivors,' says US Southern Command

US military strikes suspected drug vessel in Eastern Pacific 'One male narco-terrorist was killed during this action, and there were two survivors,' says US Southern Command

The US military carried out a strike Tuesday on a vessel allegedly involved in narco-trafficking in the Eastern Pacific, the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said.

The strike was conducted by Joint Task Force Southern Spear at the direction of SOUTHCOM Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," SOUTHCOM said on the US social media platform X.

The command also shared unclassified footage of the strike.

"One male narco-terrorist was killed during this action, and there were two survivors," it said, adding no US military forces were harmed.

Following the engagement, the command said it immediately notified the US Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivors.

Recently, US President Donald Trump said his administration has nearly eliminated the flow of illegal drugs entering the US through maritime routes, claiming a 97% reduction in narcotics trafficked by sea.