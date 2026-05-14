Foreign Minister Rodriguez says Havana does not pose any threat to US amid intensified threats by Trump

US military aggression to bring ‘true humanitarian catastrophe, bloodbath’: Cuba Foreign Minister Rodriguez says Havana does not pose any threat to US amid intensified threats by Trump

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Wednesday warned that a potential US military aggression against Cuba will bring a “true humanitarian catastrophe” following threats from US President Donald Trump against the island.

“A US military aggression against Cuba will generate a true humanitarian catastrophe, a bloodbath. Both Cuban and US citizens would lose their lives, something which only the politicians who do not send their children and relatives to the war are betting on,” Rodriguez wrote on US social media company X.

“There isn't the least reason, not even the least pretext for a superpower such as the United States to launch a military attack against a small island that does not pose any threat, only because it is the mere aspiration of a few to change its political system or its government,” he added.

Cuba is facing a fuel crisis under a US oil embargo imposed on Jan. 30, alongside widespread power outages.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Cuba is "next" after the military operation against Iran and that the Caribbean island will fail "soon."

Trump's rhetoric toward Cuba has also recently intensified, including a Truth Social repost suggesting he would visit a "free Havana" before leaving office.