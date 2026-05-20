Video message marks first time Rubio, son of Cuban immigrant parents, has spoken directly to Cuban public in his role as secretary of state

US' Marco Rubio offers ‘new relationship’ to Cubans in direct appeal Video message marks first time Rubio, son of Cuban immigrant parents, has spoken directly to Cuban public in his role as secretary of state

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered what he called a “new relationship” to the Cuban people on Wednesday, blaming the island's leadership for their “unimaginable hardships."

"President (Donald) Trump is offering a new relationship between the US and Cuba. But it must be directly with you, the Cuban people, not with GAESA," Rubio said in a Spanish-language video message addressed to the Cuban people, referring to a military-run business conglomerate established under former Cuban leader Raul Castro.

He was referencing the Grupo de Administracion Empresarial S.A (GAESA), a business conglomerate owned by Cuba's military that was a central focus of the top diplomat's criticism.

"Today, Cuba is not controlled by any 'revolution.' Cuba is controlled by GAESA -- a 'state within a state' that is accountable to no one and hoards the profits from its businesses for the benefit of a small elite," he said.

The video message marks the first time Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrant parents, has spoken directly to the Cuban people in his role as secretary of state.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez quickly took to American social media platform X, accusing Rubio of attempting "to blame the government of #Cuba for the ruthless damage that the government of the #US inflicts on the Cuban people."

"He is the mouthpiece of corrupt and vengeful interests, concentrated in South Florida and which do not represent the feelings of the majority of the American people, nor of the Cubans who live there," Rodriguez said.

"He keeps talking about an aid package of 100 million dollars that Cuba has not rejected, but whose cynicism is evident to anyone in light of the devastating effect of the economic blockade and the energy stranglehold," he added.

Rubio referenced an aid package in his remarks, saying the Trump administration is offering "$100 million in food and medicine for you, the people," though he insisted it must be distributed through the "Catholic Church or other trusted charitable groups. Not stolen by GAESA to sell in one of their stores."

Cuba has faced severe fuel shortages and widespread power outages in recent months since the US imposed an oil embargo on Jan. 30. Rubio continued to deny the existence of an embargo, but an executive order signed by Trump on Jan. 29 explicitly threatens to impose US tariffs on any country "that directly or indirectly sells or otherwise provides any oil to Cuba."

“We have absolutely no fuel and absolutely no diesel,” Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy said last week in Cuban state media, adding that the national grid is in a “critical state.”

Trump has repeatedly said Cuba is “next” following the military operation against Iran and has claimed the communist-run island would fall “soon.”

*Michael Hernandez contributed to this report from Washington