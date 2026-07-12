US launches fresh round of strikes on Iran after attack on cargo ship: CENTCOM US military's Central Command says IRGC attacked commercial ship in Strait of Hormuz, leaving civilian crew member missing, vessel heavily damaged

The US military said Saturday that it launched a third round of strikes against Iran this week after Iranian forces opened fire on a ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz and announced the waterway's closure.

"U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy," CENTCOM said in a statement on US social media platform X, noting that the strikes began at 7.15 p.m. eastern time (1115GMT).



One civilian crew member is missing, the statement said, adding that the vessel was currently "unable to continue the journey due to an onboard fire and significant engineroom damage."

The US military said Iran had been given "yet another opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding" after previously being held accountable for attacks on commercial vessels but "has again failed."

"In response, the United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait," CENTCOM said, adding that the strikes "are being carried out at the direction of the Commander in Chief."

