US House passes defense authorization bill Lawmakers vote 216-212 to approve key policies for military, national security programs

The US House of Representatives passed a nearly $1.15 trillion annual defense policy bill Wednesday in a narrow 216-212 vote.

Sponsored by Rep. Mike Rogers, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2027 received support from 209 Republicans, six Democrats and one Independent.

Seven Republicans objected to the bill.

The bill establishes policies and authorities for Department of Defense activities, military construction and Energy Department national security programs.

A major component of the bill, Section 219, establishes the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.

The law mandates the Pentagon to designate an executive agent to “expand and accelerate bilateral defense technology research.”

The initiative focuses on integrating Israeli-origin and jointly developed technologies into formal US military programs through 2030, covering 10 specific areas including counter-unmanned systems, missile defense and artificial intelligence.

The cooperative efforts also target quantum computing, directed energy and anti-tunneling technology to counter subterranean threats.

The NDAA authorizes the procurement of aircraft and ships while setting active-duty personnel strength levels and military compensation policies. The bill also addresses Pentagon interactions with partners in Europe and the Asia-Pacific, emphasizing the need for an expedited qualification process for strategic materials such as specified alloys and magnets.

In addition, the legislation mandates that the Defense Department include projected demand for foreign military sales in its munitions production planning.

The bill also sets policy and authorizes appropriations for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), the Naval Petroleum Reserves, and other defense-related programs within the Department of Energy.

Following the voting, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters that the NDAA will provide a "much-needed" pay raise for US troops and help “rebuild the arsenal of freedom.”

"This was obviously a consequential week for House Republicans, but it was a very consequential week for the American people," Johnson said.

Separately, in a statement, Johnson praised the NDAA, saying the legislation will strengthen the US military, modernize the nation's defenses and advance President Donald Trump's national security priorities.

"The FY27 National Defense Authorization Act will ensure America maintains the most lethal, most dynamic, most capable fighting force in the world," he said.

Johnson also said the bill would reduce defense spending by eliminating $30 billion in "wasteful spending" while strengthening the US defense industrial base.

The legislation stalled in the Senate last week after Democrats blocked the upper chamber's version.

Mounting US troop casualties have complicated efforts to advance the Pentagon's annual policy bill, with public opposition to the Iran war increasing. Since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, a total of 18 American service members have been killed.