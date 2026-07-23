‘I am here to announce my candidacy — I'm only kidding,’ US president says

Trump jokes about 2028 presidential bid ‘I am here to announce my candidacy — I'm only kidding,’ US president says

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday joked about announcing another presidential bid, although the Constitution bars anyone from being elected president more than twice.

“Well, thank you very much, everybody. It's a special place, and I am here to announce my candidacy — I'm only kidding,” Trump said, drawing laughter from the audience at an event in the state of Georgia.

His remarks appeared to refer to the 2028 presidential election, in which he would be ineligible for reelection.

The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution states that no person may be elected president more than twice.

Trump is currently serving his second term as president.

