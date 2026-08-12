Türkiye's BIST 100 index up 2.96% at midweek close Borsa Istanbul gains more than 405 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended Wednesday at 14,110.14 points, up 2.96%.

After starting at 13,704.98 points, the Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 405.62 points from Tuesday's close.

The lowest value of the index was 13,701.02, while the daily high was 14,130.99.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 13.63 trillion Turkish liras ($286.14 billion), with a trading volume of 257.5 billion liras ($5.39 billion).

A total of 72 stocks on the index rose, and 24 declined, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,422.60 per ounce, and Brent crude futures traded for $88.70 as of 1610GMT.

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 47.7570, and the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 55.1395. The British pound traded at 64.5560 liras.