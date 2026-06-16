UN chief in Haiti visits gang suppression force site

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Haiti on Tuesday, touring the site hosting the gang suppression force and receiving operational briefings.

According to his spokesman Stephane Dujarric, Guterres was greeted at the Port-au-Prince airport by Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime and later received a briefing from United Nations staff at the office supporting the multinational security force.

Later in the day, Guterres was scheduled to meet with Haitians impacted by the country's ongoing gang violence, representatives of civil society, and UN staff on the ground, Dujarric added.

The secretary-general will then travel to Santo Domingo, where he will meet with the UN country team, he said.

On Wednesday, before flying back to New York, he is scheduled to hold talks with the president of the Dominican Republic.