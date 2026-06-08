Using White House grounds for private, profit-making sports event could financially benefit UFC President Dana White and Trump himself

Trump's mixed martial arts event at White House faces court challenge Using White House grounds for private, profit-making sports event could financially benefit UFC President Dana White and Trump himself

A new lawsuit seeks to block a mixed martial arts event that President Donald Trump plans to host on his birthday at the White House as part of celebrations of America’s 250th birthday, US media reported on Sunday.

The case was filed Saturday by the Public Integrity Project on behalf of a Vietnam War veteran and a civic activist, both residents of nearby Virginia, said CNN.

It claims that the structure built on White House property for the event was not legally approved as it lacked congressional authorization and an environmental review.

The lawsuit also says using the White House grounds for a private, profit-making sports event could financially benefit Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and Trump himself.

It points to a spring report saying Trump purchased $50,000 worth of stock in UFC’s parent company.

The plaintiffs also reject the administration’s claim that the fight is covered under congressional approval for events tied to America’s 250th anniversary.

They argue that the UFC match is not truly a celebration of American independence, but rather a promotion of the UFC brand and Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

CNN has asked both the White House and UFC to respond to the lawsuit.

The event on the White House South Lawn is scheduled for June 14, the same day as Trump’s 80th birthday as well as Flag Day. The fighters’ weigh-in is planned for the previous day at the Lincoln Memorial.

“The Lincoln Memorial is sacred ground, and it honors everyone who has ever worn this country’s uniform,” plaintiff Paul Romano, a retired Air Force sergeant and Vietnam veteran, said in a news release. “Using it as a backdrop for a for-profit cage fight so the President and his friends can make money is a desecration.”

The lawsuit refers to reports that UFC is offering VIP packages priced between $1 million and $1.5 million, using that as part of its argument that White and Trump are exploiting the event for financial benefit.