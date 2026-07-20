United States bolsters military presence in region while seeking to keep Israel out of current escalation, says Israeli broadcaster

US informs Israel of plans to intensify attacks on Iran in coming days: Report United States bolsters military presence in region while seeking to keep Israel out of current escalation, says Israeli broadcaster

The United States has informed Israel that it plans to intensify its military campaign against Iran over the coming days, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Sunday.

Citing unnamed Israeli and US security sources, KAN said Washington has told Tel Aviv that it prefers to keep Israel out of the current phase of the escalation, despite discussions over possible scenarios involving Iranian retaliation against Israel.

According to the report, assessments shared during strategic consultations between the two allies indicate that Iran could launch attacks on Israel, potentially triggering an Israeli strike inside Iran, a scenario that Washington is seeking to avoid for now.

KAN also said the US has strengthened its military presence in the region, sending additional equipment and munitions to Israel over the past 24 hours to support American warplanes.

More than 10 US aerial refueling aircraft have arrived in Israel from Europe and Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar as part of preparations for possible Iranian attacks on American interests in the region, it added.

Separately, the Israeli news website Walla quoted an unnamed Israeli Air Force source as saying that the US military plans to deploy 100 aerial refueling aircraft to Israeli military bases and Ramon Airport in southern Israel.

The source said any further escalation in US attacks on Iran would require additional American refueling aircraft to be stationed in Israel.

Walla added that some of the aircraft could also operate from Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, noting that 14 additional US refueling aircraft had already arrived in Israel over the weekend.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran in recent days, with Iran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between the two countries comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.

