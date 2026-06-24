US president asserts Tehran denied reports of charging vessels in Strait of Hormuz

Trump warns Iran negotiations would end if tolls imposed on ships US president asserts Tehran denied reports of charging vessels in Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that diplomatic talks with Iran would terminate instantly if Tehran attempts to collect fees from maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

He claimed Iranian officials assured Washington that there are “no tolls, no insurance costs, & no other charges of any kind” being sought or received from vessels transiting the strategic waterway.

“If this is false information, negotiations would end, immediately,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

The US president also reiterated that no cash will be provided directly to Tehran.

Instead, Washington intends to utilize controlled Iranian funds to pay American farmers for exports such as corn and wheat. “Food is desperately needed in Iran, and we will be purchasing it for them exclusively from the United States,” he added.