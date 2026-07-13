Trump to deliver address to nation on Thursday evening Announcement comes hours after US president unveiled Hormuz Strait blockade plan

US President Donald Trump said he will deliver an address to the nation on Thursday evening.

"President Trump will be making a Speech to the Nation on Thursday evening, at 9 P.M. Eastern. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Monday.

The announcement came amid exchange of strikes, and after Trump said the US was reinstating an "Iranian blockade" and proposed charging a 20% fee on cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz in return for US protection of the strategic waterway. He said implementation of the plan would begin immediately.

In response, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran will remain the “guardian” of the Strait of Hormuz, that "20% is of course too much. We will be fair."

The US and Iran agreed on a ceasefire in April, and later signed a memorandum of understanding to end the war that began in late February, fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the blockade of Iranian ports. A 60-day period was agreed for talks on outstanding issues including Iran's nuclear program, one of the main reasons for the US-Israeli strikes.