US president warns Washington will 'take care of business' if group blockades Red Sea

Trump says US has 'no problem' with Houthis since US military action US president warns Washington will 'take care of business' if group blockades Red Sea

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the US has had "no problem" with Yemen's Houthis since Washington carried out military action against the group.

Asked about concerns that a Houthi blockade could open another front in the region, Trump said: "It hasn't happened. Might happen, but we take care of things. If something like that happens, we take care of it."

"You know, we've done that with the Houthis before, and we haven't heard from them in a while," he added.

Trump said the US had previously carried out "about 45 days of very powerful action" against the Houthis.

"Since we did what we did originally - that was about 45 days of very powerful action we took against the Houthis - and we've had no problem with the Houthis," he said.

"I think that if there is something like that, we'll just have to take care of business," he added.

Trump's comments came after Saudi Arabia last week intercepted ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Houthi group.

The missiles targeted Saudi Arabia's southern region, according to the Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government.

The attack came hours after Yemen's Defense Ministry said its forces had struck the airport runway in the capital Sanaa after the Houthis prevented Yemeni flights from landing and allowed an Iranian plane to land “in violation of Yemeni territory.”​​​​​​