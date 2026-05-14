White House aide reportedly injured after Chinese media knock him down during meeting with Xi Jinping

Trump’s China visit marked by chaos, security disputes: Report White House aide reportedly injured after Chinese media knock him down during meeting with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump’s visit to China this week was marked by a series of confrontations involving Chinese officials, security personnel, and members of the American press corps, according to a report on Thursday.

The New York Post reported that tensions escalated during several events surrounding Trump’s summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

One incident occurred during a bilateral meeting between Trump and Xi when a large group of Chinese reporters rushed into the venue, knocking down a White House advance staff member.

The aide was stepped on during the commotion and suffered minor bruises, leaving her shaken, the report said.

Another dispute emerged later at Beijing’s Temple of Heaven, where Chinese officials allegedly refused to allow a US Secret Service agent accompanying the presidential press pool to enter because he was carrying a firearm.

According to the report, the disagreement caused a roughly 30-minute delay as US officials resisted requests for the agent to surrender his weapon, which is standard protocol for the Secret Service.

The report also claimed that American journalists faced strict movement controls throughout the visit, including restrictions on joining the presidential motorcade and limited access to official events.

The incidents are said to have fueled frustration within the US delegation as Trump continued meetings with Chinese officials in Beijing.

