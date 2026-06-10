'I was very proud to have Endorsed him for Re-Election,' says US president

Trump congratulates Pashinyan for 'decisive victory' in Armenia’s elections 'I was very proud to have Endorsed him for Re-Election,' says US president

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his election victory following a parliamentary vote in the South Caucasus nation over the weekend.

"Congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan for his decisive victory in Armenia’s National Elections," Trump said on Truth Social.

“I was very proud to have Endorsed him for Re-Election, and have no doubt that, with him as the Leader of the beautiful Country of Armenia, it will attain levels of Greatness and Success beyond everyone’s wildest expectations!”

About 1.47 million out of approximately 2.5 million Armenians cast their ballots on Sunday at 2,005 polling stations nationwide during the country’s parliamentary election, amounting to a turnout of nearly 59%.

Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party secured 49.82% of the vote, according to preliminary results shared by Armenia’s Central Election Commission, while its closest competitor, the Strong Armenia party, led by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, received 23.28%.