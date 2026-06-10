‘I am asking Congress to send me a short-term extension of FISA to provide time for the selection and confirmation of a permanent Head of the Agency,’ president writes on social media

Trump urges Congress for short-term extension of surveillance law amid impasse on acting intelligence chief appointment ‘I am asking Congress to send me a short-term extension of FISA to provide time for the selection and confirmation of a permanent Head of the Agency,’ president writes on social media

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Congress to approve a short-term extension of a key US surveillance authority, which is set to expire Friday.

"FISA 702 is very important to our Military, and keeping the American People safe, especially during the World Cup and America250 Celebrations. If nothing is done, this important Law will expire this week," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

The US Director of National Intelligence is responsible for overseeing Section 702 of the FISA -- a surveillance authority that permits the government to collect communications of foreign nationals outside the US without individual warrants.

Trump said that new Acting DNI William Pulte will begin work June 19, and that he asked him to execute the "immediate and needed" downsizing of the office, reverting staff to their home agencies.

Democratic lawmakers, however, are refusing to support a FISA reauthorization as long as Pulte is in the nation's top intelligence position, citing his close ties to the president and limited national security experience.

"I am asking Congress to send me a short-term extension of FISA to provide time for the selection and confirmation of a permanent Head of the Agency," wrote Trump.

Any legislation extending Section 702 would require 60 votes to clear the Senate, meaning Republicans, who hold 53 seats, would need Democratic support.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer previously said Pulte's appointment has made passing an extension "much harder."