Leaked files detail 2026 retreat in Ireland, discussion topics on AI and 'World War III,' and matchmaking feature for participants

Secretive elite group linked to billionaire Peter Thiel exposed in data leak: Report Leaked files detail 2026 retreat in Ireland, discussion topics on AI and 'World War III,' and matchmaking feature for participants

A private network founded by billionaire Peter Thiel including influential figures in politics, technology, and finance has been thrust into the spotlight after a major data leak revealed its members and activities, according to a report by Wired magazine on Tuesday.

Internal records from the group, known as Dialog, were left exposed online, including a directory of participants and a registration list for its 2026 retreat. The list names 222 people scheduled to attend the event, set for Aug. 12-16 near Dublin, Ireland.

The leak was first highlighted by a Swiss hacktivist and verified by the tech-focused magazine.

The documents outline discussion topics ranging from “Navigating WWIII” and “Battlefield Technologies” to “Build-a-Cult.” The group also operates a matchmaking app for participants.

According to the report, it's an invitation-only organization co-founded in 2006 by billionaire investor Thiel, best known as a co-founder of the controversial data analytics company Palantir Technologies. Palantir supplies advanced data analytics, AI, and surveillance software to governments and militaries worldwide.

The company has faced widespread criticism for its contracts with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Pentagon, and a strategic partnership with Israel’s Defense Ministry since 2024 to support “war-related missions” in Gaza, where it has been accused by UN experts and human rights groups of enabling AI-driven targeting systems.

Dialog's chairman, Auren Hoffman, is a founder of two major players in the consumer data industry.

The organization brings together senior US officials, lawmakers, tech executives, and other powerful individuals for annual retreats.

It has operated with little public attention for two decades, holding closed-door meetings where participants are told discussions are off the record – similar in format to the Bilderberg conference, which convenes Western political and business leaders.

Among those named in the records are Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s supreme allied commander in Europe, as well as sitting Trump administration officials, two US senators, six members of the "Paypal Mafia," a former Mideast chief of intelligence, a sitting ambassador to the US, and executives from major tech and data companies worldwide.

Participants used personal email addresses rather than official government ones, the report says.

