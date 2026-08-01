- Army forces confronted Houthi fighters attempting to advance toward military positions on al-Karifat front, east of Taiz, reports Yemen TV

Houthi fighters killed, injured as infiltration attempt thwarted in Yemen’s Taiz city: Yemeni Army - Army forces confronted Houthi fighters attempting to advance toward military positions on al-Karifat front, east of Taiz, reports Yemen TV

Several Houthi fighters were killed or injured as Yemeni government forces thwarted an infiltration attempt east of Taiz city in southwestern Yemen, the country’s official television reported Saturday.

The state-run Yemen TV said army forces confronted Houthi fighters attempting to advance toward military positions on the al-Karifat front, east of the city.

The army “managed to foil the infiltration attempt after monitoring the movements of Houthi militia elements, triggering fierce clashes in which medium and heavy weapons were used,” the broadcaster said.

It accused the group of continuing “hostile operations,” establishing new military positions and sending reinforcements to battlefronts across Taiz province.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi group on the report as of 1225GMT.

Despite a relative lull since April 2022, intermittent clashes have continued between government forces and the Houthis, who have controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of Yemen since September 2014.

Fighting has intensified across several front lines since early July, marking the deadliest escalation since 2022 and leaving dozens of fighters dead and wounded on both sides.

On July 25, the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government announced airstrikes on Houthi positions in the Al Hudaydah province and Kamaran Island in western Yemen for the first time since 2022.

The Houthis said the same day that they had targeted sites and facilities inside Saudi Arabia with drones.