Obama calls peaceful transfer of power a core democratic value Former US president emphasizes accountability, rule of law, and checks and balances

Former United States President Barack Obama on Thursday highlighted the importance of the peaceful transfer of power, accountability and democratic institutions during the opening ceremony of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, attended by current and former US political leaders.

Speaking before an audience that included former Presidents Joe Biden, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, as well as former first ladies and other senior political figures, Obama said the center's exhibits focus on the values that underpin democracy, including respect for the rule of law, human dignity and equal protection under the law.

One of those values, Obama said, “A belief in checks and balances in our government, and an accountability that comes with an independent judiciary, and a robust free press. A belief that our military and law enforcement owe allegiance not to any president or political party, but to the people and our Constitution.”

“A belief in the peaceful transfer of power after the people have spoken in fair and free elections, recognizing that in a large, complicated society like ours, no group of faction gets its way 100% of the time, and a belief that qualities of character, honesty, integrity, kindness, compassion, a sense of duty, and honor, those things matter in our public dealings, just as they do in our private lives.”

“These are the values and traditions I believe in, and they are not Republican or Democratic values. They’re American values we can all share regardless of party,” he said.

Former President Joe Biden, former first lady Jill Biden, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton were among those attending the ceremony.