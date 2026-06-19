About 40% of Air Force trainees have chosen to receive vaccine, The New York Times reports

Nearly 160 sickened in Texas after US defense chief makes flu vaccine optional: Report About 40% of Air Force trainees have chosen to receive vaccine, The New York Times reports

Nearly 160 American troops at the Lackland Air Force Base in the US state of Texas have been sickened in a major flu outbreak, less than two months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ended the military’s flu vaccine requirement, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The outbreak spread rapidly through an Air Force Basic Military Training wing in San Antonio, where recruits live in close quarters and eat together, said the report.

A trainee in his sixth week, Keon McDaniel, died after becoming ill and being transported to Brooke Army Medical Center.

The Air Force said it is unclear whether his death was connected to the outbreak, and a medical review is underway to determine the cause.

Since the policy change took effect April 21, about 40% of Air Force trainees have chosen to receive the vaccine, said the report. Following the outbreak, the Air Force made an exception at Lackland, requiring all recruits there to be vaccinated to help curb transmission.

Hegseth said the decision to make flu shots optional was intended to protect religious freedom and medical autonomy. In April, he said, “Under the disastrous Biden administration, this Pentagon waged an unrelenting war on our warriors on many fronts, including when it came to denying them simple medical autonomy and the freedom to express their religious convictions.”

He also called the previous vaccine requirement an “absurd, overreaching” mandate that weakened “our warfighting capabilities.”