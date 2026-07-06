Tehran 'is not a friend' of Washington, Israeli premier says in interview

Netanyahu says no date set for Washington visit, acknowledges differences with Trump Tehran 'is not a friend' of Washington, Israeli premier says in interview

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that no date has been set for his planned visit to Washington, while also acknowledging that he has differences with US President Donald Trump.

"There may be differences of opinion, but we usually discuss them in an open dialogue," Netanyahu said in interview with Fox News.

"We have not yet set a date for the visit, but I would like to see peace achieved with Lebanon," he stated.

On Iran, Netanyahu said Tehran "is not a friend" of Washington, adding that Iran “must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons or the means to deliver them.”

The US and Israel accuse Iran of pursuing nuclear and missile programs that they say threaten Israel and US allies in the region.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons, insisting its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.

On June 17, Iran and the US reached a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military conflict that started on Feb. 28.

It provides a framework for addressing outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran through negotiations, including a cessation of hostilities, sanctions relief, the nuclear file, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and broader regional security arrangements.