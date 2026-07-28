Explosions heard in Tyre as Israeli forces carry out building demolitions in border towns

Israeli drone hits residential apartment in southern Lebanon as violations of framework deal continue Explosions heard in Tyre as Israeli forces carry out building demolitions in border towns

An Israeli drone struck a residential apartment in Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, as army forces continued blowing up buildings in border towns despite a US-mediated framework agreement, according to Lebanese media.

A drone carried out two consecutive strikes on a neighborhood in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, sparking a fire inside an apartment, the state news agency NNA reported.

No information was yet available about any injuries.

Explosions were also heard in the city of Tyre as Israeli forces carried out detonations and building demolitions in the border towns of Majdal Zoun, Al-Mansouri and Bint Jbeil, according to the agency.

The Israeli army also carried out a large explosion in the village of Al-Qusayr in Nabatieh, NNA said.

The incidents came despite the framework agreement signed last month between Tel Aviv and Beirut under US mediation, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory. The deal does not include a timetable for the withdrawal, but links completion of the process to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

According to official Lebanese figures, Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2 have killed 4,332 people and injured 12,236 others.

​​​​​​​Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some of which have been held for decades and others seized during the previous war between October 2023 and November 2024.