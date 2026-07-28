One of football's greatest players returns to the national team after becoming the only coach to win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid

PROFILE - Zidane returns to lead France into a new era One of football's greatest players returns to the national team after becoming the only coach to win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane’s return to the France national team as head coach brings one of football’s most decorated careers full circle.

Nearly 20 years after ending his playing career in a World Cup final, Zidane has replaced Didier Deschamps as France coach. He is regarded as one of football’s greatest players and has also become one of its most successful coaches.

For France, it is a handover between two men who shared the pitch during the country’s greatest footballing generation, lifted the 1998 World Cup together in Paris, and later came to represent two different models of leadership.

Deschamps, captain of the 1998 world champions and coach of the 2018 winners, built France into one of international football’s most consistent tournament teams. Zidane arrives with a different aura: the quiet authority of a former Ballon d’Or winner, a Real Madrid icon, and the only coach to win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles in the modern era.

His appointment marks the next chapter in a career defined by decisive moments on football’s biggest stages.

From Marseille to Europe’s elite

Born in Marseille in 1972 to Algerian parents, Zidane emerged from the southern French football scene with Cannes before establishing himself at Bordeaux in the early 1990s.

Elegant, balanced and unusually composed under pressure, he quickly became known for his first touch, close control and ability to dictate the tempo of matches from midfield. His performances earned him a move to Juventus in 1996, where he became one of the defining players of Europe’s strongest club side of the period.

At Juventus, Zidane won Serie A titles and reached consecutive Champions League finals, sharpening the reputation that would soon carry him to the center of world football.

France’s golden generation

His breakthrough on the international stage came at the 1998 World Cup in France. After a tournament that had not always been smooth for him personally, Zidane delivered when it mattered most, scoring twice with headers in the final against Brazil as France won the World Cup for the first time.

Two years later, he was central again as France won Euro 2000, confirming that the 1998 generation was more than a one-tournament team.

By then, Zidane had become the symbol of a multicultural French side that changed how the country saw its football identity. His background, playing style and decisive performances made him both a sporting icon and a wider national figure.

Galactico years at Real Madrid

In 2001, Real Madrid signed him for a then-world record fee, making him the centerpiece of the club’s “Galacticos” era alongside Luis Figo, Ronaldo, Raul and later David Beckham.

His defining Real Madrid moment came in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen, when he scored one of the competition’s most famous goals, a left-footed volley from the edge of the area that secured the trophy for the Spanish club.

Zidane retired after the 2006 World Cup, a tournament that brought both brilliance and controversy. He led France to the final, scoring against Italy before being sent off in extra time for headbutting Marco Materazzi. France lost on penalties, and Zidane’s playing career ended with one of the most debated images in World Cup history.

Yet the red card did not erase the scale of his legacy. By the time he retired, Zidane had won the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League, Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year award, placing him among football’s all-time greats.

From icon to coach

His transition into coaching came gradually.

After working behind the scenes at Real Madrid, Zidane coached the club’s reserve team before being promoted to first-team manager in January 2016. At the time, there were questions over whether his calm personality and limited coaching experience would be enough to control a dressing room filled with elite players.

The answer came quickly.

Within months, Zidane led Real Madrid to the 2016 Champions League title. He followed that with another European crown in 2017 and then a third in 2018, making Real Madrid the first team in the Champions League era to win three consecutive titles.

It was a feat that transformed Zidane’s image from great former player to elite coach.

Historic success at Real Madrid

His Madrid team combined defensive control, midfield authority and attacking efficiency. He was not seen as a tactical ideologue in the manner of some contemporaries, but he proved highly effective at managing pressure, rotating senior players, and producing results in knockout football.

Under Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo remained the side’s decisive finisher, while Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro formed one of the most successful midfields of the era.

Zidane left Real Madrid shortly after the 2018 Champions League triumph, only to return in 2019 for a second spell. He later added another La Liga title, showing that his success was not limited to short tournament runs or individual brilliance.

Across his two spells, Zidane won 11 major trophies with Real Madrid, including three Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, two UEFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups and two Spanish Super Cups.

A long-awaited France role

His next step had long been the subject of speculation. Zidane was repeatedly linked with top club jobs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester United, but France always appeared to be the role most closely tied to his personal story.

Now, he inherits a national team with one of the deepest talent pools in world football and expectations shaped by more than a decade of success under Deschamps.

France have reached multiple major finals since 2016 and remain loaded with players from Europe’s biggest clubs. The challenge for Zidane will not be rebuilding from collapse, but refreshing a team used to contending for every major title.

His task will include managing generational change, defining a clearer attacking identity, and maintaining the competitive edge that made France so difficult to beat under Deschamps.

