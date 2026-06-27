Mexico arrests high-ranking cartel member

Mexico announced Friday the arrest of Misael Guerrero Perez, known as "El Guero Pin," who is believed to be a regional leader of a criminal group, part of the Sinaloa Cartel, according to Mexican media.

Mexico's Federal Security Cabinet said the arrest took place in the city of Escuinapa, in the northwestern state of Sinaloa.

Authorities accuse Perez of leading a criminal cell operating in southern Sinaloa and of links to "kidnappings and homicides committed in the state." Mexican media had considered him a "high-priority target" for the military, as he served as the Los Chapitos' local boss in the region.

In the same municipality, authorities also arrested Hilario Javier Martinez Gomez, Escuinapa's former security chief. Officers seized assault weapons, magazines, ammunition, tactical equipment and drugs, during the operation.

The operations involved personnel from the National Defense Ministry, the National Guard and Sinaloa state police.

"Through coordinated actions, we continue weakening the groups responsible for generating violence and advancing the construction of peace in Sinaloa," according to the Federal Security Cabinet.