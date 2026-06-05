Washington previously said next MoU would shift away from traditional aid to Israel and prioritize trade

Israel, US launch talks to draft new security cooperation framework Washington previously said next MoU would shift away from traditional aid to Israel and prioritize trade

Israel and the US have launched negotiations to draft a new security cooperation framework to replace the current memorandum of understanding (MoU) on US military aid, which is set to expire in 2028.

Meanwhile, Israel's Defense Ministry confirmed Friday that there are "formal talks on a new security cooperation framework to replace the existing MOU."

“Counselor of the Department of State Daniel Holler and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will lead the US team,” the ministry said.

“The two sides held an inaugural formal meeting this week. Further sessions are planned in both countries in the coming weeks,” the ministry said.

The agreement under discussion aims to strengthen the Israeli military’s qualitative military edge, the ministry said.

Washington said earlier that the next MoU would shift away from traditional aid to Israel and prioritize trade.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Monday on the US social media platform X: “New MOU w/ Israel ends aid & will be based on trade.”

Israel receives about $3.8 billion in US military aid annually.

Israel has received billions of dollars in additional military aid after its wars in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul