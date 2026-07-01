Iran says working groups for final agreement in place, negotiations await 'necessary conditions'

Iran, Qatar, Pakistan hold talks in Doha on implementing Washington-Tehran memorandum Iran says working groups for final agreement in place, negotiations await 'necessary conditions'

Senior negotiators from Iran, Qatar and Pakistan held trilateral talks in Doha on Wednesday to review progress in implementing the memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending the war, Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

The meeting followed talks between Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs and chief negotiator, and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

According to Mehr, the two sides reviewed progress in implementing the memorandum, discussed challenges to its implementation, and explored ways to accelerate its provisions, particularly those related to Lebanon, while expanding bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Senior negotiators from Iran, Qatar and Pakistan then held a trilateral meeting to assess implementation of the memorandum.

Speaking to reporters afterward, Gharibabadi said the discussions focused on following up implementation of the memorandum's provisions.

He said working groups had been established to oversee implementation of the understanding and negotiate a final agreement but stressed that negotiations within those frameworks had not yet begun.

Consultations through mediators on the timing and venue of the talks are continuing, he said, adding that negotiations would begin once the “necessary conditions” are met.

The memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, brokered by Pakistan, entered into force on June 18 after it was electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

