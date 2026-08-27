Sean Parnell is among candidates being considered for Army’s top civilian post, The Hill reports, citing 2 sources familiar with matter

Hegseth considering Pentagon spokesman for Army secretary: Report Sean Parnell is among candidates being considered for Army’s top civilian post, The Hill reports, citing 2 sources familiar with matter

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is considering his chief spokesperson and senior adviser Sean Parnell as a potential successor to Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, who is weighing a departure from the Pentagon, The Hill reported Wednesday.

Citing two sources familiar with the matter, The Hill reported that Parnell is among the candidates being considered for the Army’s top civilian post. It previously reported that Parnell had privately expressed interest in the position.

A senior administration official, responding to questions about Parnell, said he remains "100% focused" on the position he was appointed to by President Donald Trump and Hegseth.

A Pentagon official and a former administration official familiar with internal discussions said Parnell is on Hegseth’s shortlist.

“Mr. Parnell has a deep bench of supporters throughout the Administration and has worked tirelessly to enable cultural change and accountability in the Pentagon,” the Pentagon official told The Hill.

The official said Parnell’s combat and executive experience would help bring “accountability, change, and engaged transformational leadership” to the Army.

The potential succession comes as Driscoll considers leaving his post after months of reported tensions and an influence battle with Hegseth.

Driscoll is reportedly considering departing around Labor Day, although the White House wants him to remain in the position at least through the November midterm elections, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

NBC News first reported Tuesday that Driscoll was at the White House Monday to discuss his future.

Parnell has served as the Pentagon’s top spokesperson since February 2025 and also chairs the Afghanistan Withdrawal Special Review Panel.

