'I am saddened by the severe flooding in Nepal & China,' says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN mobilizes supplies, personnel after severe flooding in Nepal 'I am saddened by the severe flooding in Nepal & China,' says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN teams and humanitarian partners are mobilizing supplies and personnel to assist communities affected by severe flooding in Nepal, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Wednesday.

"I am saddened by the severe flooding in Nepal & China, which has claimed many lives, left people missing, and caused widespread destruction," Guterres said on the US social media platform X.

Guterres extended his condolences to the victims’ families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

"In Nepal, the @UN is supporting the Government-led response. UN teams & humanitarian partners are mobilizing supplies & personnel to support communities affected by the floods," he added.

The catastrophe has killed at least 160 people and left more than 680 missing.

Floods destroyed 13 hydropower projects along with 25 miles (40 kilometers) of roads, according to Nepalese government estimates. Some 200 trucks and 19 bridges were also swept away by surges of water and mud.