Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: Aug. 27, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

üHere’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Thursday, including flash floods and landslides in Nepal leaving 160 dead and hundreds missing and Meta agreeing to pay $18 billion to settle US lawsuits over children's social media addiction.

TOP STORIES

At least 160 dead, hundreds missing after flash floods and landslides hit Nepal

The death toll from devastating flash floods and mudslides on the Nepal-China border climbed to 160 as more than 680 tourists, travelers, security personnel, workers and locals were reported missing in both countries, according to officials.

Nepalese police said rescuers have so far recovered 157 bodies, while 54 people were rescued from the flood-affected area.

UN teams and humanitarian partners are mobilizing supplies and personnel to assist communities affected by severe flooding in Nepal, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Meta agrees to pay $18 billion to settle US lawsuits over children's social media addiction

US-based social media giant Meta has agreed to pay up to $18 billion to settle claims brought by a coalition of dozens of state attorneys general alleging the company misled consumers about the potential harms its social media platforms pose to children and teenagers, the company said.

The agreement would also require Meta to introduce a two-hour daily usage limit and nighttime blocks for teen users of platforms including Facebook and Instagram, strengthen age-assurance measures, and provide additional tools for parents and guardians, according to the company.

“Today, we have secured a settlement with Meta that will make social media less dangerous for our kids and make a world of a difference for children and their families,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. “Meta has agreed to make massive transformations that will reduce the risk of harm from its platforms — and will do it within months.”

NEWS IN BRIEF

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Sharaa highlighted the importance of a memorandum of understanding on reorganizing Moscow’s military presence at the Hmeimim and Tartus bases during a phone call.

Russia has increased its “sub-military, sub-conventional” activity, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze said, adding Moscow had never stopped such activities.

The British minister for the Middle East condemned Israeli forces' forced entry into and seizure of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees’ (UNRWA) training center in occupied East Jerusalem, calling the move "outrageous."

At least 12 people have died in wildfires that have swept through several provinces in Algeria, said Interior Minister Said Sayoud.

Israeli authorities detained Ashraf al-Aawar, the Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs, while he was attending a family gathering near Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Jerusalem Governorate.

A UN official said Israeli occupation activity in the occupied West Bank has "no legal value" and constitutes a "flagrant violation" of international law.

Panama declared a national state of emergency due to the effects of the El Nino weather phenomenon, while El Salvador and Honduras have issued red alerts for a drought as the climate pattern intensifies in Central America, according to media reports.

The US Treasury Department designated the British group Palestine Action as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed what he described as a “decisive step” toward the peaceful integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian state.

US President Donald Trump said Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is alive but has sustained severe injuries to the left side of his body.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced that it would no longer support FIFA President Gianni Infantino's potential bid for reelection next March.

France needs to adapt its defense capabilities to the growing use of drones in warfare, the French Armed Forces chief said.

Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology issued a “red alert,” warning of expected heavy rainfall in parts of Mecca province.

Yemen's Foreign Minister Afrah al-Zouba arrived in Bahrain’s capital Manama starting a Gulf tour aimed at rallying support for efforts to restore state institutions and end the Houthi “coup.”

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and Qatari Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Mohammed al-Khulaifi discussed developments in a four-way cooperation mechanism involving Libya, Qatar, Türkiye and Italy to address irregular migration.

Two hundred young delegates from Türkiye and abroad will gather in Istanbul for a six-day simulation of UN climate negotiations as Türkiye prepares to host COP31, the organizers said.

Hamas and other armed factions in Gaza have agreed -- for the first time -- to surrender their weapons and transfer full civilian and security authority to a UN-recognized transitional administration, said Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace's high representative for Gaza.

The Kremlin said a visit by CIA Director John Ratcliffe to the Russian capital Moscow a day earlier involved contacts between security services.

The EU must agree on its next long-term budget by the end of this year to prevent funding disruptions in 2028, said European Council President Antonio Costa.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

Nvidia revenue more than doubles to $96.2B in Q2 on surging AI demand

Nvidia reported stronger-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results as booming demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure more than doubled its revenue.

Revenue reached a record $96.22 billion in the three months ending July 26, rising 106% from $46.74 billion a year earlier and 18% from the previous quarter, according to the company’s financial results.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.22, above forecasts and up 120% year on year.

SPORTS

Fenerbahce beat Lyon 2-1 to return to Champions League after 17 seasons

Fenerbahce defeated Lyon 2-1 away to advance to the UEFA Champions League league phase for the first time since reaching the group stage in the 2008-09 season.

The Turkish side advanced 3-2 on aggregate after the first leg in Istanbul ended 1-1, returning to Europe's elite club competition.

Fenerbahce were barred by UEFA from the Champions League for two seasons following a 2011 match-fixing investigation which prevented the Turkish club from competing in Europe's elite competition despite winning the 2010-11 Super Lig title.

Atletico Madrid say 'zero percent chance' Alvarez will be sold to Barcelona: Report

Atletico Madrid said there was a "zero percent chance" that Argentinian forward Julian Alvarez would be sold to La Liga rivals Barcelona, according to the Spanish sports newspaper Marca.

The Madrid club accused Barcelona and Alvarez's representatives of damaging Atletico economically and socially during a transfer dispute that has led to a breakdown in relations between the two clubs.

"The player is being portrayed as a victim, but the only victim in the Julian case is us," Atletico told Marca. "They have harmed us economically and socially. There is a zero percent chance of selling him to Barca. This situation is not about money, it is about dignity."

