China urges removing obstacles to high-level exchanges with US ahead of Xi visit Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets US ambassador to Beijing David Perdue

China and the US should work to overcome obstacles to high-level exchanges, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday ahead of President Xi Jinping’s planned visit to Washington next month.

Beijing and Washington “should earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and remove disruptions and overcome obstacles to high-level exchanges between the two countries,” Xinhua news agency quoted Wang as saying.

His remarks came during a meeting with US Ambassador to China David Perdue in Beijing.

According to a brief statement by the US ambassador, the two sides had "productive discussions" on "preparations for President Xi’s reciprocal visit to Washington."

"Working together to achieve a constructive relationship of strategic stability with fairness and reciprocity," Perdue said on US social media company X.

Xi is expected to visit the US next month, when world leaders will be in New York for the UN General Assembly.

US President Donald Trump paid a state visit to China in May.