Military judge rejects prosecutors’ request for 2027 start, saying more time is needed to resolve outstanding pretrial issues, according to media reports

Accused 9/11 mastermind, 3 co-defendants to stand trial in 2028 Military judge rejects prosecutors’ request for 2027 start, saying more time is needed to resolve outstanding pretrial issues, according to media reports

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused of masterminding the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the US, and three alleged co-defendants will stand trial beginning June 5, 2028, according to media reports on Wednesday.

US military judge Lt. Col. Michael Schrama rejected prosecutors’ request to begin proceedings in 2027, Fox News reported.

Schrama ruled that the prosecution’s proposed Jan. 11, 2027, trial date did not allow sufficient time to resolve pending pretrial matters.

“A realistic trial date must account for the hearing and resolution of pretrial evidentiary and compliance motions,” Fox News quoted Schrama as saying.

Mohammed and the three co-defendants have been held at Guantanamo Bay since 2003 in connection with the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Under the scheduling order, jury selection will begin June 5, 2028, with opening statements set to start 30 days after the military commission members are empaneled.

The order also establishes deadlines for the presentation of evidence, defense motions, rebuttal proceedings and closing arguments.

The ruling follows years of legal disputes, including a failed effort to resolve the case through plea agreements.

In 2025, a federal appeals court ruled that then-Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had the authority to withdraw plea agreements that would have allowed Mohammed and two co-defendants to plead guilty in exchange for life sentences without parole.

“Having properly assumed the convening authority, the Secretary determined that the families and the American public deserve the opportunity to see military commission trials carried out,” Judges Patricia Millett and Neomi Rao wrote in the majority opinion.

Mohammed, a US-educated engineer, is accused of masterminding the Sept. 11 plot in which hijacked commercial airliners struck the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people.