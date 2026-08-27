Malaysia's ex-Premier Ismail Sabri charged with failing to declare assets 66-year-old Ismail Sabri Yaakob pleads not guilty

A Malaysian court on Thursday charged the country's former Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob with failing to declare his assets, local media reported.

The 66-year-old ex- premier pleaded not guilty to the charge, according to daily Malay Mail.

He is accused of failing to declare local and nine foreign currencies, as well as five gold bars to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

If convicted, he can be punished with a maximum five-year jail term and a maximum fine of RM100,000 (approximately 25,000 dollars).

The judge, after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense, allowed Ismail to retain his passport, declaring that there was no proof to suggest the accused posed a flight risk.

The next hearing of the case was fixed for Sep. 29.

Ismail served as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister from Aug. 2021 to Oct. 2022.