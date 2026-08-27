‘International law is not a matter of political choice, and there must be no double standards in its respect. It applies equally to everyone,’ says Natasa Pirc Musar

Slovenia's president condemns government’s veto of EU statement on Israeli settlements ‘International law is not a matter of political choice, and there must be no double standards in its respect. It applies equally to everyone,’ says Natasa Pirc Musar

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar criticized the government's decision to veto a joint statement by the European Union condemning Israel's plans to expand settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The Slovenian Foreign Ministry confirmed Ljubljana’s move, saying it "would not bring added value at this moment."

The Slovenian government effectively blocked the statement, as EU foreign policy declarations of this nature require a unanimous consensus among all 27 member states.

Pirc Musar called for a clear and unified European response and said Slovenia should support the joint EU statement on the further expansion of Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory.

"International law is not a matter of political choice, and there must be no double standards in its respect. It applies equally to everyone," she said in a statement.

Slovenia, from its own historical experience, understands well the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and therefore must be particularly consistent in defending them. When these principles are violated, Slovenia must be among the countries that clearly defend them," she noted.

Opposition parties the Freedom Movement, the Social Democrats (SD) and The Left (Levica) also criticized the government's decision.

They said blocking the statement amounted to defending Israel's interests at the expense of Slovenia and warned that the move could damage the country's international reputation.

The Freedom Movement said the decision "destroys the international reputation of our country and, above all, raises the question of what else Prime Minister Janez Jansa will be forced and willing to do for his friend (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu, and how much this settling of scores will cost Slovenia."

The party also alleged that Jansa "came to power with the help of Israeli paraintelligence agents" and described Slovenia's veto as "the crowning proof" that Israeli interests and influence brought him to power.

The occupied West Bank has seen a sharp rise in attacks by Israeli occupiers and Israeli military operations since Israel launched its genocide in Gaza in October 2023 alongside expanding illegal settlement activity and restrictions on Palestinian movement.

Israeli authorities have approved 18 new illegal settlement “influence areas” in the occupied West Bank, paving the way for future settlement expansion, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Tuesday.