Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby to meet with NATO chief Thursday in Brussels

US review of its force posture in Europe aims to advance ‘NATO 3.0’: Pentagon official Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby to meet with NATO chief Thursday in Brussels

US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby said Wednesday that the United States is reviewing its military force posture in Europe as part of an effort to advance what the administration calls “NATO 3.0."

Colby said he held a session Tuesday with officials at US European Command in Stuttgart, Germany to discuss the ongoing Europe Posture Review.

“We had a superb session at US European Command yesterday hearing from them and discussing the Europe Posture Review,” Colby said in a post on the US social media platform X.

He thanked Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the commander of US European Command (EUCOM) and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), and his team for what he described as an “excellent partnership.”

"The Review is designed to ensure our strategic posture in Europe advances and accelerates the NATO 3.0 of an Alliance rededicated to … ​clarity, rigor, and readiness. We look forward to continuing to engage with key stakeholders as we do so," Colby said.

Following his meetings at US European Command, Colby is traveling to Mons, Belgium to visit the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).

He will then travel to NATO Headquarters in Brussels, where he will on Thursday brief NATO’s North Atlantic Council and engage with senior leaders from across the NATO alliance.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte will also meet with Colby on Thursday.