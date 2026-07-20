Blasts reported across several cities as air defenses activated, hostile drone downed in south; US strike causes power outages in Bushehr

Explosions hit Iran’s Tabriz in 1st strike since latest US attacks Blasts reported across several cities as air defenses activated, hostile drone downed in south; US strike causes power outages in Bushehr

Explosions were heard early Monday in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz, marking the first reported strike there since the US began its latest military campaign against Iran, Iranian state television said.

State television also reported several explosions in Chabahar in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The semi-official Mehr News Agency reported several explosions in Dashti in the southern province of Bushehr as well as at least three blasts in Jask and multiple explosions in Sirik, both in the southern province of Hormozgan. It also said Iranian air defenses had downed a hostile drone in southern Iran and were activated in Konarak in Sistan and Baluchestan.

Meanwhile, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency said a US strike on Khormoj in Bushehr Province caused power outages in several areas and reported explosions in the southwestern cities of Bandar Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini in Khuzestan Province.

The developments came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran for a ninth consecutive night, saying the campaign aims to degrade Iranian military capabilities threatening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.

